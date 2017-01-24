Parents, 5 children in critical condition after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A family of seven was rushed to the hospital after their home caught fire overnight in St. Louis city. It happened around 2 a.m. at a townhouse in the 4400 block of Evans near The Ville neighborhood.

The parents and their five children are listed in critical condition with smoke inhalation. The children are between the ages of 10 months and five-years-old.

Authorities say there was a smoke detector in the home that needed a new battery.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

4600blk of Evans - Seven occupants; five children #rescued by firefighters. All occupants were transported by #EMS in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/xpH6tCPXgg — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 24, 2017