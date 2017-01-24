Federal agents discover $20 million in cash hidden in box spring

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts has released a photo showing $20 million that was found hidden in a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment earlier this month.

A judge on Monday ruled 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio of Brazil is a flight risk and ordered him held on a charge of conspiring to commit money laundering.

Photo of $20M seized in box spring following arrest of Brazilian national in scheme to launder proceeds of TelexFree https://t.co/ulmFXtI9mr pic.twitter.com/0MTHxjaVZL — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) January 23, 2017

Rocha was arrested earlier this month when the money was discovered in the apartment.

Prosecutors claim Rocha was part of a scheme to transfer millions of dollars to Brazil by laundering it through Hong Kong.

The money was from TelexFree, a defunct internet phone company that authorities claim was a massive pyramid scheme.

Although the money was initially aimed at Brazilian immigrants to Massachusetts, authorities allege nearly 1 million people worldwide were swindled out of nearly $1.8 billion.

Rocha’s lawyer argued his client had no criminal record and should be granted bail with GPS monitoring, the Boston Herald reported.