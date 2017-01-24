× Feds say drug debt motive in Missouri kidnapping

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A court testimony reveals that a drug debt to a St. Louis entrepreneur and his associates was the motive in the November kidnapping of a Maplewood man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer Brent Nanney presented his testimony at a court hearing Monday. BAM Brands CEO Todd Beckman and four others were indicted last month on kidnapping and other charges in the case. Monday’s hearing was called by Beckman co-defendant Kerry Roades, who is seeking to be released on bond before trial.

Nanney testifies that Roades and Beckman discussed killing the victim in a variety of methods. The victim was released after relatives paid the kidnappers $27,000.

Nanney says the motive for the kidnapping was that the victim owed money to one of the kidnappers who got marijuana from Beckman.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch