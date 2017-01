Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Cold temperatures return to St. Louis Wednesday and the price of turning up the heat is to costly for some. That is why St. Louis is fortunate to have HeatUpStLouis.org. Founder Gentry Trotter can't do it alone. He needs volunteers for his big annual fundraiser, "Hardee's Rise and Shine" on Friday February 10th.

More information: HeatUpStLouis.org