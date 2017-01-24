× Man dies after officers forced to use stun guns

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ A St. Louis County man who hit himself in the head with frying pans has died after police had to use stun guns to subdue him.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 57-year-old Tereance Klein. The death remains under investigation.

A relative called police Monday night to report that Klein, possibly under the influence of drugs, was destroying the home and harming himself. The relative barricaded Klein in the basement. Police say that’s when he began striking his own head with frying pans.

Officers tried to handcuff Klein but police say he was so combative that officers had to use their stun guns. Officers and ambulance crews saw that he was not breathing and tried unsuccessfully to revive him. Klein was pronounced dead at the scene.