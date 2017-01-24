× Man gets probation for role in fatal Missouri wreck

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ A man has been sentenced to five years of probation for his drunken role in a suburban St. Louis crash that fatally injured an occupant in his vehicle.

Online court records show that a St. Louis County judge last week also ordered 26-year-old Jacob Crocker of Chesterfield to complete 120 hours of community service and seek drug treatment as needed.

Crocker pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the 2013 death of 25-year-old Logan University chiropractic student David Hanger.

Authorities say Crocker’s blood-alcohol level was twice Missouri’s legal threshold on Oct. 13, 2013, when he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Town and Country. Hanger, who was from Columbus, Indiana, died nearly a month later at a hospital.