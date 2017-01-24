× Man shot after getting off East St. Louis MetroLink train

East St Louis, IL, (KTVI) – An innocent 36-year-old man was shot Monday night at the Emerson Park MetroLink Station. Police say they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen at around 10:45pm.

Police say that several suspects were involved in the attempted armed robbery of a 29-year-old man in an apartment near the station. He ran to the Emerson Park MetroLink Station to find a police officer and was followed by the suspects.

A MetroLink train arrived at around the same time the 29-year-old man arrived at the station. A 36-year-old man was shot after he got off the train. He was hit by one round fired by the suspects. The wounded victim was not involved in the prior robbery attempt at all.

The shooting victim was taken to St. Louis University Hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening wound, and is expected to be released.

Investigators are checking with MetroLink for possible security video of the shooting to help identify suspects.