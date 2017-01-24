Menopause the Musical inspires local restaurant’s new menu

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – “Menopause the Musical,” a new comedy that looks at women and the process of their body changing, is now playing at The Playhouse at Westport Plaza. An area restaurant is taking the opportunity to join in with a “menopause” themed menu.

Paul Mineo’s Restaurant created a new menu in honor of the new musical which features items such as the “Mood Swing Cocktail” and the “Hot Flash Veal Sicilian.” Paul Mineo’s Operation Manager Elizabeth Wolf, Chef James Herron and Actress Marty Casey join us to discuss the show and the menu established in its name.

The “Menopause” menu is only offered for the length of the show. The show runs at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza through February 12.

For more information on Paul Mineo’s, visit www.paulmineos.com. For information about “Menopause the Musical,” visit www.playhouseatwestport.com and save half-off on tickets by using promo code PLAZA at www.metrotix.com.