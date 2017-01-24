Opera Theatre of St. Louis prepare for upcoming ‘culinary concerts’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Opera Theatre of Saint Louis is set to begin Opera Tastings “Culinary Concerts” starting January 25 through January 30. The events will take place at several different venues ranging from The Wine Cellar in Columbia, MO to The National Blues Museum, catered by Culture Catering.

Robert McNichols of the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and Culture Catering’s Misha Sampson and Chef Ceaira Jackson join us for more on the upcoming events.

For more information, visit www.ExperienceOpera.org/OperaTastings.

Opera Tastings ‘Culinary Concerts’

Presented by Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

A Different Venue Each Night

January 25th-30th at 7 p.m.

(314)-961-0644