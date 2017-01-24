STL Fashion Fund Incubator working to bring fashion back to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Back in the day, St. Louis was second to New York’s Garment District as a major fashion hub. Washington Ave. was home to name brands such as Knickerbocker, Bee Hat, Kitty Kay Gloves and International Shoe, which eventually went nationwide.

The St. Louis Fashion Fund Incubator is looking to restore St. Louis as one of the nation’s major fashion hubs. Through the incubator, they hold industry professional panels, provide support and opportunities for emerging and local designers and host fundraising events for future fashion programs.

Designer and Board of Directors member Jacob Laws joins us this morning for more on the St. Louis Fashion Fund Incubator.

Saint Louis Fashion Fund Incubator

1533 Washington Ave.

http://www.SaintLouiseFashionFund.org