Dollar Store clerk shows fast reflexes when confronted by armed robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The Maryland Heights Police Department released surveillance pictures of a robber who caused two schools in St. Louis County schools to go on lockdown.

The suspect hopped the counter at a discount store and pulled a gun on the clerk, police said.

It was just another Tuesday afternoon at the Dollar General store on Fee Fee near Midland. Things changed at around 3:45 p.m.

Police gave the following account: a man casually walked in, waited for a few customers to leave, acted like he was buying a pack of gum, then jumped the counter, and pulled a gun on the woman at the cash register.

“He had his pack of gum and soon as she opened the drawer, he jumped over and announced a holdup,” said Det. Sgt. Richard White. “Put yourself in her position, to have a man jump the counter and display a weapon, display a gun, yes, I think that would be very scary, very traumatic.”

The suspect ran off with about $190 in the direction of two nearby schools: Pattonville Heights Middle School and Remington Traditional School.

“The decision was made to lock down both schools for safety reasons. We always want to err on the side of caution when it comes to our children,” White said.

Police swarmed the area and conducted a search with a K-9 unit. The lockdown was lifted and the schools dismissed on time but the suspect got away.

“Hopefully someone will recognize his attire, his clothing, and think ‘Hey, that looks like this person or that person’ and they’ll call us,” White said.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned, African-American man, 25-30 years old, 5'8" to 5' 10", between 180 and 190 pounds, with facial hair, wearing a white stocking hat pointed at the top and a dark blue or black Cardinals hoodie.

If you know who he is or where he may be call Maryland Heights Police at 314-298-8700. You don't have to leave your name. Investigators are checking to see if the suspect may have been involved in any similar crimes. They certainly hope to catch him before he does it again.