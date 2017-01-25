East St. Louis woman coping with loss of daughter, granddaughter in accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KTVI) – An East St. Louis family is looking for answers after a horrific car crash claimed the lives of a mother and her young daughter.

The Illinois State Police said the deadly crash remains under investigation. Meanwhile, the family of Tamika Thornton and her 12-year-old daughter, C’Mia, is preparing to bury their loved ones.

Authorities said once the investigation is completed, the information will be turned over to the St. Clair County State's Attorney’s Office, which could take a few weeks. The driver of the other vehicle survived the crash.