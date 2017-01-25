Everyone Needs Love

ST.LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– Valentine’s Day is 20 days away. While some are looking forward to it, preparing to give and receive gifts, others, particularly the elderly, may find this holiday to be a bit depressing. Whether it’s because this will be their first Valentine’s Day without their significant other or simply the feeling of loneliness in general, those who are struggling to keep their spirits up this holiday season can depend on Visiting Angels to spread the love.

Bob Tomek and Dawn Mitchell of Visiting Angels put together customized “Blossoms of Love” baskets and deliver them to their clients as a Valentine’s Day treat, to show them they are still loved and thought of on this special day.

Those who would like to participate in this gift giving for Valentine’s Day can contact Visiting Angels for more information at 314-842-5589.