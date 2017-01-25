Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The St. Louis Fire Department is responding to a fire at Giovanni's restaurant on the Hill. The St. Louis landmark is located in the 5200 block of Shaw.

The 1st alarm fire was located on the 2nd floor of the building. The building sustained heavy damage to the second floor and the roof. The fire burned through the roof and there are now holes in the top of structure. The exact amount of damage to the building is unknown at this time.

Firefighters are told that electricians were working in the building before the fire started.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted the founder of a popular Italian restaurant for allegedly making unwanted sexual contact and sodomy toward a person at the business. According to prosecutors, the incident occurred July 6.

The suspect, identified as 75-year-old Giovanni Gabriele, met with a female security system representative at his restaurant. Giovanni is accused of restraining the victim to a chair and moving his hands up her dress toward the thighs. The victim said Giovanni kissed her, said he wanted to perform oral sex on her, and licked her chest without consent.

Giovanni was charged with first-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse, and third-degree assault.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter is heading to the scene. Refresh this page for the latest update.

LIVE on #Periscope: St Louis Fire Department 5200blk of Shaw •1st Alarm Fire• https://t.co/SVlPMXTRKf — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 25, 2017