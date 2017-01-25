× Former East Carondelet man sentenced on child porn charges

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KTVI) – A former resident of East Carondelet, Illinois was sentenced Wednesday for distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography, US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Donald Boyce said.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received an online tip on December 27, 2013 that a person uploaded 34 images of child pornography to the microblogging and social networking site Tumblr. The FBI tracked the IP address source to Richard Lee Doerr III.

Doerr, 29, admitted to downloading and sharing the illicit material via Tumblr accounts.

Investigators conducted a forensic search of Doerr’s cellphone and discovered 143 images and 28 videos of child pornography. A review of his tablet revealed eight videos of child pornography.

Doerr was convicted on distribution of child pornography, three counts of receiving child pornography, and possession of prepubescent child pornography. He was sentenced to serve 120 months in federal prison on each count, which he will serve concurrently. Doerr must also pay each of the four victims identified from his collection approximately $4,500 in restitution.