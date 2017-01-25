× Illinois deer harvest down to 144,150 during recent seasons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois hunters harvested about 11,000 fewer deer during the recent hunting seasons as compared to past seasons.

The Illinois Departmen of Natural Resources numbers show hunters harvested a preliminary total of 144,150 deer during the 2016-2017 seasons, including archery, youth, firearm, muzzleloader and other seasons. That number was 155,229 during the 2015-2016 seasons. Increases were seen in the youth and muzzleloader-only deer seasons. And although the archery and traditional firearm seasons had the most deer taken, the numbers were below last year’s harvests.

State officials say 44 percent of the deer taken were does and 56 percent were males.

Fulton County had the most deer taken with a harvest of 4,014 for the seasons.