× Illinois store owner charged in St. Louis with cigarette smuggling

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Cook County, Illinois grocery store owner for allegedly purchasing millions of dollars of cigarettes at St Louis-area Sam’s Club stores at Missouri’s nationally lowest tax rate, and reselling them in Chicago for much higher profit using Illinois tax rates.

According to prosecutor, the crimes took place between July 25, 2013 and July 12, 2015.

The defendant, identified as 49-year-old Walid Abdel Aziz Qaddoumi, owns and operates the 123 Grocery store in the greater Chicago area. Prosecutors allege Qaddoumi came to St. Louis with the express purpose of purchasing cigarettes and traveling back to Chicago to sell them at his store at the inflated price and pocket those profits.

Missouri has the lowest cigarette tax in the country at 17 cents per 20-pack. The cigarette tax in Illinois is $1.98, but in Chicago, the tax is an astounding $6.16.

Qaddoumi was charged with six misdemeanor counts of issuing a false instrument or certificate and six additional felony counts of intent to defraud. He remains jailed under a $30,000 bond.