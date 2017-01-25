× Man admits to shooting out car windows with BB gun in University City

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 19-year-old man for using a BB gun to shoot out multiple car windows in University City last year.

According to prosecutors, the incident happened on the evening of November 13, 2016 on Forsyth.

The defendant, identified as Andre Armstrong, said he was in a car with other suspects that night, driving around the area and using BB guns to shoot at parked vehicles.

Prosecutors charged Armstrong with tampering with a motor vehicle. He remains jailed on $15,000 bond.

Police have not indicated if the other suspects involved were arrested.