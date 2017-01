× Margie’s Money Saver: Makeup sale at e.l.f. cosmetics

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)- If you need to stock up on make-up, now is a great time to buy online at e.l.f.

All orders ship for free with no minimum purchase! Plus you’ll get a free three-piece-set valued at $13 if you spend $25 with a coupon code.

Check out everything you need for eyes, lips and face.

To learn more visit: elfcosmetics.com/

Coupon Code: NATURAL