TV icon Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

Emmy and Tony award winning actress Mary Tyler Moore has died. She was 80.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” Mara Buxbaum, Moore’s longtime publicist, said in a statement.

The actress was reportedly in “grave condition” at a Connecticut hospital.

According to our partners at TMZ, sources close to her family say Moore’s condition was so grim, family members came to the hospital to say goodbye.

The award-winning star underwent brain surgery in 2011 and also suffers from Type 1 diabetes. She is the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“We’re told Moore is suffering from a number of health problems and recently it has become critical,” TMZ said.

Moore was born in Brooklyn, New York and married three times. She is currently married to S. Robert Levine.

She received 15 Emmy nominations with seven wins, one Tony Award win, and one Academy Award nomination.

In May of 2002 a bronze statue was unveiled in Minneapolis, where “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” takes place, depicting Moore’s iconic hat toss in the opening sequence.

In January 2012 she received the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mary Tyler Moore Fast Facts:

Personal: Birth date: December 29, 1936

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Mary Tyler Moore

Father: George Moore, a utilities company clerk

Mother: Marjorie (Hackett) Moore

Marriages: S. Robert Levine (1983-present); Grant Tinker (1962-1981, divorced); Richard Meeker (1955-1961, divorced)

Children: with Richard Meeker: Richard Meeker, Jr., 1956-1980

Other Facts: 15 Emmy nominations with seven wins.

One Tony Award nomination with one win.

One Academy Award nomination but did not win.

Moore suffers from Type 1 diabetes and is the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Timeline: October 3, 1961-June 1, 1966 – Plays Laura Petrie, the wife on “The Dick van Dyke Show.”

1964 – Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for “The Dick van Dyke Show.”

1966 – Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for “The Dick van Dyke Show.”

1969 – Moore and her then-husband, television executive Grant Tinker, co-found MTM Enterprises, which produces numerous popular TV shows from the 1970s to the 1990s.

1970 – “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” debuts. Moore plays Mary Richards, a successful, single TV journalist.

1973 – Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

1974 – Winner of Actress of the Year – Series Emmy for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

1974 – Winner of Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

1976 – Winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

1980 – Winner, Special Tony Award for “Whose Life Is It Anyway?”

1980 – Moore’s son Richard dies at the age of 24 of an accidental self-inflicted gun shot wound.

1993 – Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special for “Stolen Babies.”

May 8, 2002 – A bronze statue is unveiled in Minneapolis, where “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” takes place, depicting Moore’s iconic hat toss in the opening sequence.

May 12, 2011 – Announces plans for elective brain surgery to remove a benign tumor.

January 29, 2012 – Receives the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.

CNN Library