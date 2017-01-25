Missouri mother gets new prosthetic arm after theft

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) _ A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is getting a new prosthetic arm to replace one stolen from her minivan in September.

The Kansas City Star reports that 29-year-old Gaby Carmona had done without since the theft because the $120,000 replacement cost had been too pricey. She had been able to get the high-tech prosthesis because she had health insurance through a full-time job that no longer exists.

But the mother of five got a surprise Tuesday when she arrived at Advanced Arm Dynamics in Overland Park, Kansas, to be assessed for a less costly prosthesis that’s largely for balance. Instead she was getting a high-tech replacement thanks to the generosity of a manufacturer and others.

She says that after seeing the “worst of people,” she’s now “seen the best, too.

