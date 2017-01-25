× Missouri Senate advances right to work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri’s Republican-led Senate is advancing a right-to-work bill to ban mandatory union fees.

Senators voted 21-12 to give the bill initial approval Wednesday. It needs another vote to move to the House, which has already passed an almost-identical bill.

Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the proposal.

Right to work has new momentum with Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ support. He says he’ll sign it if the GOP-led Legislature sends it to his desk.

Bipartisan opponents didn’t filibuster the bill. Democrats allowed the bill to come to a vote after an emotional speech in opposition by the minority leader.

The Senate version of the bill includes a provision that would exempt current union contracts until they expire or are opened up. That’s not in the bill passed by the House.