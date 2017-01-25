× Missouri state senator proposes education savings accounts for all

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A proposal to create education savings accounts for children with disabilities has been expanded to include all Missouri students.

In a Senate committee hearing Wednesday, Sen. Ed Emery submitted a new version of a bill that would create a system to distribute money to parents through bank accounts. The money could be used for private or charter school tuition, textbooks, online classes or tutoring.

The original bill said the accounts would apply only to students with learning, developmental or physical disabilities. The new proposal would make all Missouri students eligible for the savings accounts.

Gov. Eric Greitens supported the oriinal proposal in his State of the State address. Emery said he will meet with the governor to talk about the new proposal.