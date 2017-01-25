× No Working Smoke Detectors? No Smoke Can Be Detected

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–Yesterday in North St. Louis several young children and adults were hospitalized due to a town house fire said to be caused by a child who was playing with a lighter inside of the building. Although a smoke detector was located within the building, it had no batteries; therefore, the smoke went undetected.

Dennis Jenkerson, chief of the St. Louis Fire Department informs us of the importance of not only having up-to-date fire detectors in our homes and places of business, but to also make sure that they are in great working condition and they have batteries in them at all times.

According to Chief Jenkerson, victims of house fires are 50 percent more likely to get out of the house alive, as long as there is a working smoke detector. Still, he says responding to calls of house fires where there is no working smoke detector, happens as often as three to five times per year.

If there is an issue with a smoke detector , Chief Jenkerson says the fire department will come out and not only inspect the fire detector and fix whatever problem exists, but they will also provide batteries if needed.

Always take the precautions necessary to ensure that your home and place of business is well equipped with working smoke detectors…your life could depend on it.