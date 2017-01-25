Preventing Cervical Cancer

ST. LOUIS, MO(KTVI)–FOX Broadcaster, Erin Andrews, revealed to the public her battle with Cervical Cancer. After undergoing two surgeries because of complications of the illness, in November, Erin was informed she was cancer free, therefore she would not need radiation or chemotherapy.

Cervical Cancer will claim the lives of 15 out of 100,000 women, according to a news study in the Journal Cancer. Also, this same study says that the mortality rate is doubled among African-American women, specifically, who are diagnosed with this disease.

Dr. Julia Hoffman, OB-GYN of SSM Health in St. Clare Hospital, urges women to get their annual women’s exam along with a pap smear, beginning at the age of 21, then every three years thereafter to maintain their health and to catch any illness in its early stage.

After all, Cervical Cancer is preventable, but it starts with the individual being proactive about their health care needs.