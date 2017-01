× St. Louis man killed in drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A 21-year-old St. Louis man is dead after a drive-by shooting.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night. Shabazz Thompson was found in the back yard of a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police that he was with Thompson when the driver of a vehicle fired shots at them.

No arrests have been made.