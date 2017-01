ST. LOUIS, MO, (KTVI)– Frequent sore throats are not something that should be ignored. It could be the sign that the tonsils need to be removed. This is a simple and common procedure called a tonsillectomy.

Dr. Maithilee Menezes of St. Louis Children’s Hospital discusses the options of parents and when to take action when their child is having difficulties with sore or strep throat being a recurrent ailment.