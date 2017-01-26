Aldermen consider soccer stadium, Scottrade Center and MetroLink bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The future of a proposed soccer stadium for St. Louis will be up for debate this morning. The Board of Aldermen Ways and Means Committee is taking up the issue at 9 a.m.

The proposal would ask city residents to vote on $60 million to help build a soccer stadium next to Union Station. If it's approved by the full Board of Aldermen, a judge would still have to act to get it on the April ballot.

The Ways and Means committee meeting will also discuss bills involving MetroLink expansion to north St. Louis and funding for renovations to Scottrade Center.