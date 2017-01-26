Area attorney explains employee rights on social media

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – In a recent poll on our Fox 2 Facebook page, we asked viewers “Should your job be able to regulate what you post on your personal Facebook page?” Of viewers responding, 2,600 said no, while 168 said yes.

Over the weekend, a complaint was filed to the Fox-C6 School District about vulgar signs at the “Women’s March in St. Louis.” Many of the teachers involved in the event posted pictures of the event to social media outlets, which included these signs.

Area Attorney JC Pleban joins us to explain your legal right as an employee and as an American as it relates to social media.

