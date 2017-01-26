Army veteran in Pine Lawn surprised with all-new kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE LAWN, MO (KTVI) – One by one, a steady stream of North County Police Cooperative cars made their way through the Pine Lawn streets. They arrived at midday with retired Army veteran Fred Reeves and the keys to his renovated home.

“I didn’t know they were going to do all of this,” Reeves said. “They said cabinets, but I didn’t know about a refrigerator and microwave. They brought it all the way around. I didn’t expect this. I really didn’t.”

With help from Beyond Housing, a grant from the Home Depot Foundation, the North County Police Cooperative, and the Pipefitters Union; what began as a kitchen remodel became a whole house upgrade for this retired Army veteran.

“We replaced the flooring, we painted the walls, and replaced all the window treatments,” said Danielle Zamarripa, a Home Depot spokeswoman. “We got brand new appliances, brand new countertops and cabinets.”

“What our mission is and that`s being much more than driving around and waving,” said Tim Swope, North County Police Cooperative Police Chief. “You’ve got to get out of your cars. We expect everyone to volunteer their time. I tell everyone if you’re just coming to work and going home, that’s not enough anymore.”

And after all the hugs and handshakes, it was an impromptu house warming get together for the men and women who volunteered their time and sweat equity into the community they serve.

“I knew the chief, he was the most,” Reeves said. “He did a whole lot for me and the rest of them came under the chief and he’s the one who orchestrated everything.”