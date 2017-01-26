Authorities link 5 killings to man who worked in St. Louis in the 1970’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities in New Hampshire are linking five deaths from the 1980s to a man who died in a California prison in 2010 while serving a sentence for killing and dismembering his wife.

State police and the attorney general's office said Thursday they believe the killer was a man known as Bob Evans. He's the one-time boyfriend of a New Hampshire woman who disappeared in 1981. They believe he killed her and, separately, a mother and three girls who were found in steel drums in a New Hampshire state park. They say he was the father of one of the girls.

Authorities say Evans used a number of aliases.

Under the name of Lawrence Vanner, he was convicted in California of killing his wife, Eunsoon Jun, who was found dead in their basement. He also went by several other names including, Robert T. Evans, Gordon Jenson, Curtis Kimball and Gerry Mockerman.

Evans claims to have worked in St. Louis, MO during the early 1970's. Investigators are hoping that by releasing information about ‘Bob Evans’ someone will come forward who knew him and his child. Police say that it is possible that there are more murder victims.

Call 1-800-843-5678 if you have any information in this case.

Grisly discoveries 15 years apart

During deer season in November 1985, a hunter in Allenstown made a grisly discovery just inside Bear Brook State Park, known for its bogs, lakes and trails.

A steel drum contained the remains of the woman, estimated to be between age 23 and 33, and the eldest girl, who officials say was between 9 and 10.

An investigation ensued, but officials were unable to crack the case. Policy called for troopers to look into a cold case if they were not working on a current homicide.

So, in 2000, an investigator drove to the Allenstown scene to check on the proximity of barrels on the property to a road and a mobile home park close by. The property included a trailer and the remains of a burned camp store.

In a barrel, the trooper found two bodies — a girl believed to be 3 or 4 years old and another estimated to have been 2 or 3. All four victims were white.

Authorities said the woman is related to the older and younger child and could be their mother. While the middle child is not related by blood, she could be a paternal half-sister or a paternal cousin to the other two girls.

The woman, who had dental fillings and three removed teeth, and the oldest child died of blunt-force trauma. Agati said investigators had information about how the younger girls died, but he would not disclose it.

Investigators hope that someone, by looking at gaps in their teeth, thickness of lips, the length of their hair or other features, will make a connection regarding the victims.

How did they slip through the cracks?

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in June 2013 released 3-D facial reconstructions of the four victims. The images released Tuesday provide more detail and enhanced facial features. The center said it has never seen a case in which four victims remained unidentified for so long.

“We are not giving up hope,” said Carol Schweitzer, a senior forensic case specialist for the organization. “We know that the friends and the family of these unidentified children are still alive.”

Seemingly endless questions have swirled around investigators who have sifted through hundreds of tips or leads over the years.

Is this a domestic case, or a professional hit? How did the barrels come to be in the heavily wooded lot?

Were the four transients? Could they have lived on a commune? Based on evidence and poor dental care, officials believe the four may not have been visible members of society.

Somehow, Agati said, the four slipped through the cracks in their community.

“Whether they grew up in small, isolated communities, communities that just didn’t have the same level of contact that we all live in today … we are asking for this big push to try to find who these people are, and find out what brought them here,” he said.