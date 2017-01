Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis University puts a new face on its Billikens mascot. The big reveal came at halftime of last night's basketball game against U Mass.

In September, the university unveiled a new mascot which did not go over well with students. Some called it scary looking.

So the school held an online survey and got 17,000 responses on what the mascot should look like.