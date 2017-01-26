Busch Stadium prepares for 8th annual bridal event

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Many memories have been made in Busch Stadium like World Series wins and most recently, The Winter Classic with a Blues win over the Chicago Blackhawks. For some, these memories include saying “I Do” at home-plate.

Sunday January 29 is the 8th Annual Busch Stadium Boutique Bridal Event. At the event, guests will be able to receive guided tours of the stadium’s event spaces, visit with wedding vendors and taste food and drinks from Delaware North Nation Sportservice and Executive Chef Larry Johnson.

Fred Bird and Julia Row from the Busch Stadium Event Services Department joins us to share more on the upcoming bridal event.

For more information, visit www.cardinals.com/bridalshow.

8th Annual Busch Stadium Boutique Bridal Event

12:30pm – 4pm Sunday January 29

Redbird Club

Busch Stadium Gate 2

Tickets are $12.00 in advance and $14.00 at the door