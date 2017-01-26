× Dubnyk Backstops Wild Past Blues 5-1

Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk stopped 24 of 25 Blues shots to lead his team to a convincing 5-1 win on Thursday night in St. Paul, MN. After a scoreless first period, the Wild scored first on Erik Haula’s goal. Vladimir Tarasenko tied the game with his 21st goal of the season. It broke an eight game streak with no goals for the talented Russian. But Minnesota took control of the game after that. They scored two more goals in the second period thanks to Tyler Graovac and Mikko Koivu. The Wild scored two quick goals in just 2:11 to start the third period to make it 5-1. That knocked goalie Carter Hutton out of the game, five goals allowed on 30 shots. The Blues then sent their struggling number one goalie Jake Allen into the net. Allen would stop all three shots he faced.

The All-Star break is upon the Blues. Their next game will not be until January 31, when they host the Winnipeg Jets at Scottrade Center. The Blues finish the first half of the season with 24-20-5 record, good for 53 points and fourth place in the NHL’s Central division.