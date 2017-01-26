Health expert discusses the benefits of red fruits and vegetables

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Cardiovascular disease kills approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The American Heart Association says one way to work to prevent heart disease is through education and lifestyle changes such as eating the recommended 4-5 daily servings of fruit and vegetables.

American Heart Association’s GO Red Day is February 3. Registered Dietitian and American Heart Association Volunteer Lori Jones joins us to talk about the health benefits of eating red fruits and vegetables and the upcoming GO Red Day.

For more information, visit http://www.goredforwomen.org.