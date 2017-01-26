Health expert reveals tips to slim down your kitchen

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – If you are trying to lose weight, the key may be through these three “Kitchen Makeover” tips.

The first, make sure the produce is front and center. By simply moving the fruit out of the bins onto a shelf in the fridge or in a bowl on the counter and making tempting food more inconvenient, you are three times more likely to eat fruits and vegetables.

Second, an organized kitchen means the likelihood of mindless snacking decreases by 40 percent. Some tips include organizing your grocery list and buying clear containers for packaged foods.

Finally, downsize your kitchen. This means thinking twice before buying big packages of food, using smaller serving bowls and serving dinner on smaller plates.

Licensed Dietitian Jen McDaniel from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics joins us for more helpful hints on how to slim down your kitchen.

For more information, visit www.mcdanielnutrition.com or www.stlmoms.com.