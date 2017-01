WASHINGTON (AP) _Hundreds of protesters are marching in Philadelphia as President Donald Trump speaks at a Republican retreat.

Chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go” and, “Love not hate, that’s what makes America great,” the throng made its way from just north of City Hall to the nearby hotel where lawmakers are holding an annual policy retreat.

Trump is speaking to a luncheon.

The crowds are diverse in age and race and also include a group in wheelchairs.