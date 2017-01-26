× Illinois Dems delay Senate budget vote, still negotiating

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois Senate is ditching its promise to vote on a compromise budget plan by the end of the month.

But the Senate president warned members to be ready to take action early next month.

Republican Leader Christine Radogno (ruh-DOHN’-yoh) of Lemont told the Senate on Thursday morning that negotiations over a far-reaching budget plan to end a nearly two-year budget deadlock continue.

Radogno and Democratic Senate President John Cullerton brokered a bipartisan deal that includes tax increases to drive down a multibillion-dollar deficit and restructures laws and regulations that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner demands to boost the economy and curb politicians’ power.

Radogno had promised a floor vote by the end of January. But Cullerton told members that when the Senate returns Feb. 7 they should be “prepared to vote.”