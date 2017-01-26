× Missouri man thought new gun law protected him in shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A man charged in a shooting in Columbia during an alleged theft says he thought Missouri’s new “stand your ground” law protected him from prosecution.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 23-year-old Karl Henson was charged Tuesday with assault and armed criminal action. Police say he shot a man on Monday who ran off with his cellphone after first saying he wanted to buy it. Henson chased the 20-year-old man, firing seven shots. The man was hit in the heel.

A probable cause statement says Henson told police he thought Missouri’s new weapons law allowed him to shoot at the fleeing man. However, the law allows the use of lethal force if a person reasonably believes he or she is in of having deadly force used against them.

