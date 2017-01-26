× Missouri truck driver charged after traffic accident kills 2

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A truck driver is facing two counts of second-degree murder after a traffic accident killed two people in southwest Missouri.

Webster County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Berkstresser on Thursday charged 33-year-old Adam Housley of Mountain Grove.

Investigators say 48-year-old Tisha Briggs and 47-year-old Leo Walker of West Plains died in the accident Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 60 in Seymour.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the two were in a pickup truck stopped at a red light when it was hit from behind by a semitrailer truck and pushed into the back of another semitrailer. They died at the scene.

The drivers of the truckers were not hurt.

Housley’s bond was set at $750,000.