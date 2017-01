ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Maryland Heights Police need your help in identifying a burglary suspect. A surveillance photo shows the suspect entering a business on January 10th just before 8pm. He’s about 20 to 30-years-old, 6′ tall and weighs around 160lbs.

Police say me made off with four BMW wheels, tires, laptops, and other electronics. He drove away in a small car.

Anyone with information should call Maryland Heights Police.