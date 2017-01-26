St. Ann police searching for suspects following high-speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, MO (KTVI) – A bold thief ripped off a store right under the clerk’s nose and it was caught on camera. The crime happened Thursday afternoon less than a block from St. Ann Police Headquarters.

The suspect stole cigarettes and there was a high-speed pursuit involving a stolen SUV.

Security camera video from a discount smoke shop shows a customer taking three cartons of cigarettes and then he ran out of the door.

“Our chief has made it known if you come into St. Ann and you commit a crime, we will do everything in our power to catch you and bring you to justice,” said St. St. Ann Police Lt. Dan Cowsert.

Police spotted the suspects’ vehicle on I-70 and they chased it into the city, where two women and two men jumped out and ran away. The two females were eventually caught.

Detectives said 90 percent of the time when there’s a pursuit, they discover the suspect was already in trouble with the law; sometimes serious trouble.

“When we get into a pursuit with somebody there’s more going on than just the crime they committed,” Cowsert said. “Most of the time they got felony warrants or other departments are looking at them for felony crimes.”

Police believe the four suspects may have drug habits; detectives said they found drugs and drug in the suspects’ vehicle.