ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Tax scams with tax preparers can happen to anyone, but Better Business Bureau has ways to help prevent scams.

By visiting BBB’s website, www.bbb.org, customers can find reviews, check credentials and accessibility for businesses, tax professionals, accountants, lawyers and other preparers.

Chris Thetford of the Better Business Bureau joins us today for more tips on how to avoid tax scams with tax preparers.

For more information, visit www.bbb.org or call 314-645-3300.