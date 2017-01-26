Two die in suspected murder-suicide in north St. Louis County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Police continue to investigate a motive in a late night murder suicide in north St. Louis County. There are still a lot of unanswered questions about what happened at a Bellefontaine Neighbors home Wednesday night. What we do know is two people are dead and a third is injured.

Police arrived at the home at around 10pm after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Investigators say a young woman and her daughter had been sharing the home with a man in his late 50's.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that, for some reason, the women's 50-year-old roommate cut power to the home. At the time she was in her bedroom with her boyfriend. She told investigators that when she went to investigate she found her roommate in the basement with two rifles. He hit her with the barrel of one of the rifles, knocking her down.

When her boyfriend went to check on her, she says her roommate fired three shots, hitting her boyfriend. She then ran to help him and barricaded her roommate in the basement. When police arrived they began searching the basement in the dark. That is when they heard a gunshot.

Police found the roommate dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound. They have not yet released his name. They are still looking for a motive, but detectives believe it was premeditated.

The slain boyfriend is identified as Adrian Settles Sr., 31, of St. Louis. The woman's daughter was not at home at the time.