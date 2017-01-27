Alton Subway shop reopens after truck crashes into building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL (KTVI) - An Alton, Illinois Subway shop finally reopened nearly a month after a truck crashed into the building.

Store owner Mary Gabriel said the incident happened the day after Christmas around noon.

“He was in the parking lot on the phone, he hung up, then he had a seizure, and his foot was on the gas,” she said. “His foot got caught on the pedal and he came straight in here and there was so much smoke.”

Fortunately, only three employees were inside at the time of the accident. When you see the damage, it’s amazing no one inside was hurt. However, Gabriel said driver remains in critical condition.

“Our heart goes out to him because he is a nice guy and a long-time customer who would come in three-four times a week,” she said.

For the last month, customers have had to wait or go elsewhere while the store was refurbished. But the wait should be worthwhile as everything is now new in this Subway and customers can pick right back up where they left off.

“It’s been a great store for us, we love the community and they support us,” Gabriel said. “They still come in and we talk to them all the time, we are always glad to see them.”