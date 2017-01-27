× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 27, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 27, 2017.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games:

Lindbergh at Pattonville

Webster Groves at SLUH

Dubourg at Cardinal Ritter

(girls) Lift for Life at Miller Career

Lutheran North at Whitfield

(Ameritime Classic Tournament - Lafayette vs Hazelwood Central (championship game),

Parkway South vs Parkway Central (3rd place game), Parkway West vs Hillsboro (consolation championship game).

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show previews National Signing Day coming up on Wednesday, February 1st.

Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan breaks down the top local high school football players, that will declare which

college they will be playing football for the next four years.