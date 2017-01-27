Arrest made in Franklin County homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has arrested a 51-year-old woman whom they said is connected to the suspicious death of a man whose dismembered body was found in a burn pile at a river access point near the confluence of the Meramec and Bourbeuse Rivers.

According to Deputy Commander Gary Higginbotham, the suspect and the victim, 50-year-old Vincent S. White lived together at a home in High Ridge.

"We visited because it was the last place he was seen," said Higginbotham, "and a conversation ensued, she was arrested for at least involvement in this case and right now it’s under advisement with the prosecuting attorney’s office."

Higginbotham said he was unable to give any further details about the case since it’s an ongoing homicide investigation, which also includes no information on a motive.

“We are making sure it’s isolated," Higginbotham said. "She is the only one involved in the incident and we have family and friends and a whole bunch of people to talk to."

Higginbothom said that even though the suspect and White lived together, there are no details in what their relationship was. He also didn’t comment on White’s background.

Until late Friday night, no charges were issued as the prosecuting attorney's office reviews the case.