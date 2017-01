Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-The St. Louis County Library is getting a jump start on Black History Month tonight. Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will speak at 7 p.m. at the main library on south Lindbergh Boulevard.

King will share her life story and talk about a newly-released biography of her late mother Coretta Scott King entitled, "My Life, My Love, My Legacy."