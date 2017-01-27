Diana’s Grove Dog Rescue in Cabool to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI)-A southern Missouri dog shelter that was supposed to open at Chesterfield Mall is now shutting down. The board of directors at Diana's Grove in Cabool resigned, saying they could no longer support the shelter.

Last week Chesterfield Mall canceled it's contract with Diana's Grove just days before it was supposed to open an adoption center there. Other licensed shelters have agreed to take the animals that aren't adopted by February 1st.

FOX 2's Katie Kormann is live in Chesterfield with more on the announcement.