Evanston mayor says suburb still has ‘sanctuary city’ status

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) – Evanston’s mayor is reinforcing that the Chicago suburb is a safe place for immigrants after President Donald Trump’s issued an executive order affecting sanctuary cities.

The Chicago Tribune reports Mayor Elizabeth Tisdahl’s statement this week says she is “troubled” by Trump’s order and Evanston “will continue to work to welcome all people.”

Trump’s executive order would cut some federal funding from immigrant-protecting municipalities.

The sanctuary cities label is something cities and other public entities have sought to offer local protections to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. It can include barring police from asking citizens about immigration status.

The Evanston City Council in December unanimously approved a measure strengthening the suburb’s sanctuary city status. This week Chicago’s City Council also voted for a resolution reaffirming Chicago’s sanctuary city status.